François Legault receives third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Quebec Premier François Legault received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

As of Monday morning, all Quebecers aged 60 and older were able to book their booster appointment through the Clic Santé website.

Legault says he invites “all those who are eligible to go get their third dose.” Eligibility is currently open to Quebecers who have received two doses of a Health Canada-approved vaccine and who have received their second dose at least three months prior.

Legault says the booster shot “considerably reduces” contagion of ending up in the hospital and says protection against the Omicron variant increases from 30% protection to 75% with a booster.

As of Sunday, private gatherings in Quebec have been limited to six people (or two family bubbles). Legault stressed the new restrictions “even apply for New Years’ Day.” He says Quebec must prevent hospitals from overflowing. “Let’s be careful and follow the instructions,” he said. “I count on you.”

1/3 J’ai reçu aujourd’hui ma 3e dose de vaccin. Je tiens à remercier tous les vaccinateurs qui font un travail exceptionnel.

À partir d’aujourd’hui, les gens de 60 ans et plus peuvent prendre rendez-vous. J’invite tous ceux qui sont éligibles à aller chercher leur 3e dose. pic.twitter.com/V6Chd2Exuz — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 27, 2021

On Monday, Quebec reported 8,231 new COVID-19 cases along with ten additional COVID-19-related deaths.

Christian Dubé, Quebec’s Health Minister, says citizens must “limit your contacts” in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Outdoor gatherings are to be kept to a maximum of 20 people throughout the province.