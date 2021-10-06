Quebec reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases over past day

More than 500 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 case total over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 506 new coronavirus cases across the province since Tuesday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec during the pandemic has risen to 413,306.

Public health also reports three additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by three since yesterday and now total 294. Patients in intensive care have remained stable throughout Quebec, totalling 90.

Over the past 24 hours, 8,846 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 12,963,912 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,400 COVID-19 deaths in Quebec and 396,867 recoveries since March 2020.

In September, the Quebec government tabled a bill to ban anti-vaccine protests that would take place close to hospitals, schools, daycares, and COVID-19 testing clinics.

Fines could range from $1,000 to $6,000 for protesters who defy the proposed bill.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 28,050, along with 1,643,420 total cases.