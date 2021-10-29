Quebec reaches highest COVID-19 case count in over a week

More than 500 new COVID-19 cases have been added to Quebec’s total coronavirus tally over the past 24 hours.

Quebec health officials have reported 511 new cases, reaching the highest case increase in a week.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 424,802.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has also confirmed one additional virus-related death since Thursday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by four, totalling 250 across the province. Patients in intensive care have increased by one since Thursday, totalling 68.

Over the past day, 12,641 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,223,559 since December 2020.

There have been 11,491 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In October, Premier François Legault said the “worst is behind us” regarding the pandemic in Quebec.

Last week, the federal government announced a new standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 28,928, along with 1,709,536 total cases.