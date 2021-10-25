More than 300 new COVID-19 cases have been added to Quebec’s total coronavirus tally over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 324 new coronavirus cases across the province since Sunday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 422,995.

Public health also added five additional virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by 9, totalling 259 across the province. Patients in intensive care have gone up by four since Sunday, now totalling 69.

Over the past day, 4,178 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,175,853 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,477 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since March 2020.

In October, Premier François Legault said he thinks the “worst is behind us” regarding the pandemic in Quebec.

On Thursday, the federal government announced a new standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 28,729, along with 1,695,914 total cases.