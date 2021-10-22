Quebec reports more than 400 new COVID-19 over past day

Nearly 450 new COVID-19 cases have been added to Quebec’s total coronavirus tally over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 434 new coronavirus cases across the province since Thursday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 421,791.

Public health also added eight additional virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 14, totalling 260 across the province. Patients in intensive care have fallen by four since Thursday, now totalling 68.

Over the past day, 15,038 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,146,542 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,466 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec and 405,663 recoveries since March 2020.

Last weekend, premier François Legault said he thinks the “worst is behind us” regarding the pandemic in Quebec.

On Thursday, the federal government announced a new standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 28,667, along with 1,693,152 total cases.