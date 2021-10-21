Quebec reports more than 400 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Less than 450 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 case total over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 428 new coronavirus cases across the province since Tuesday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 421,357.

Public health also added three additional virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 13, totalling 274 across the province. Patients in intensive care have remained stable throughout Quebec and now total 72.

Over the past day, 12,928 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,131,504 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,458 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec and 405,126 recoveries since March 2020.

The Quebec government has pushed back mandating COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers across the province.

Despite repeated claims that they would not move the date, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that healthcare workers in the province now have until November 15 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In September, Dubé gave healthcare workers until October 15 to be fully vaccinated or risk suspension without pay.

Last weekend, premier François Legault said he thinks the “worst is behind us” regarding the pandemic in Quebec.

The premier said he will be delivering a keynote address to Quebec on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the province’s progression and how it can “look forward together to the post-pandemic period.”

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 28,644, along with 1,690,258 total cases.