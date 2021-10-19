Quebec reports lowest daily COVID-19 case increase in a week

Fewer than 400 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 case total over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 342 new coronavirus cases across the province since Monday morning. It’s Quebec’s lowest case increase since Tuesday, October 12 when 408 cases were announced.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 420,471.

Public health also added four additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have decreased by six, totalling 297 across the province. Patients in intensive care have decreased by two throughout Quebec in the past 24 hours and now total 75.

Over the past day, 6,258 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,108,253 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,453 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec and 404,157 recoveries since March 2020.

The Quebec government has pushed back mandating COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers across the province.

Despite repeated claims that they would not move the date, Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Wednesday morning that healthcare workers in the province now have until November 15 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Initially, in September, Dubé gave healthcare workers until October 15 to be fully vaccinated or risk suspension without pay.

Over the weekend, premier François Legault said he thinks the “worst is behind us” regarding the pandemic in Quebec.

The premier said he will be delivering a keynote address to Quebec on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the province’s progression and how it can “look forward together to the post-pandemic period.”

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 28,564, along with 1,685,342 total cases.