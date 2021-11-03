Quebec records more than 500 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Over 500 new COVID-19 cases have been added to Quebec’s total coronavirus tally over the past 24 hours.

Quebec health officials have reported 525 new cases since Tuesday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 427,472.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has also confirmed eight additional virus-related death since Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by two, totalling 248 across the province. Patients in intensive care have decreased by one since Tuesday, totalling 70.

Over the past day, 11,058 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,271,874 since December 2020.

There have been 11,510 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In October, Premier François Legault said the “worst is behind us” regarding the pandemic in Quebec.

The federal government recently announced a new standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,056, along with 1,720,355 total cases.