Quebec records close to 500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases have been added to Quebec’s total coronavirus tally over the past 24 hours.

Quebec health officials have reported 490 new cases since Monday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 426,947.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has also confirmed six additional virus-related death since Sunday.

Hospitalizations have increased by six, totalling 250 across the province. Patients in intensive care have increased by four since Monday, totalling 71.

Over the past day, 10,063 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,260,203 since December 2020.

There have been 11,502 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In October, Premier François Legault said the “worst is behind us” regarding the pandemic in Quebec.

The federal government recently announced a new standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,023, along with 1,718,471 total cases.