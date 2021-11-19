Quebec reports third consecutive day of over 700 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec health officials have added 745 new COVID-19 cases to the province’s total over the past 24 hours. It’s the province’s third consecutive day of reporting 700 or more new coronavirus cases.

Today’s cases marked Quebec’s highest COVID-19 increase since September 23, when 755 new cases were confirmed.

To date, the number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 437,549.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed two additional virus-related deaths since Thursday. Hospitalizations have decreased by four, totalling 201 across the province. The number of patients in intensive care has decreased by one since Thursday, totalling 45.

Over the past day, 11,413 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,451,122 since December 2020. There have been 11,552 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

On Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault hinted that the province’s COVID-19 health measures could be lifted in early 2022.

On Friday, Health Canada announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,462, along with 1,759,560 total cases.