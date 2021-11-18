Quebec reports highest COVID-19 daily case count in nearly two months

Quebec health officials have added 720 new COVID-19 cases to the province’s total over the past 24 hours. Today is the province’s 14th consecutive day of reporting 500 or more new coronavirus cases.

To date, the number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 436,804.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed two additional virus-related deaths since Wednesday. Hospitalizations have increased by 10, totalling 205 across the province. The number of patients in intensive care has decreased by one since yesterday, totalling 46.

Over the past day, 11,094 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,438,859 since December 2020. There have been 11,550 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

At last week’s press conference, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé said all residents in long-term care homes (CHSLDs) would be offered a third dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Dubé says public health recommends people aged 70 and older take the booster shot six months after the second.

The federal government recently announced a new standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,431, along with 1,703,898 total cases.