Quebec offers COVID-19 booster shots to seniors aged 70 and older

Quebec is offering COVID-19 booster shots to seniors in the province aged 70 and older.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said all residents in long-term care homes (CHSLDs) will be offered a third dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Dubé says public health is recommending people aged 70 and older take the booster shot six months after the second.

Dubé says booster appointments can be made through the Clic Santé website by the following age groups:

  • 80 and older: November 16
  • 75 and older: November 18
  • 70 and older: November 23

Dubé says the booster shot vaccine rollout will not affect the vaccination of children aged five to 11, which he said is expected to be approved “in the coming weeks.”

