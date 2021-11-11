Quebec reports over 600 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Since yesterday, Quebec health officials have added 663 new COVID-19 cases to the province’s total.

To date, the number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 432,275.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has also confirmed four additional virus-related death since Wednesday. Hospitalizations have decreased by five, totalling 215 across the province. The number of patients in intensive care has decreased by three since yesterday, totalling 42.

Over the past day, 13,545 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,365,365 since December 2020. There have been 11,533 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé said all residents in long-term care homes (CHSLDs) would be offered a third dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Dubé says public health recommends people aged 70 and older take the booster shot six months after the second.

The federal government recently announced a new standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,249, along with 1,740,005 total cases.