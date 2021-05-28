Quebec reports sixth straight day of less than 500 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec public health is reporting the province’s sixth consecutive day of less than 500 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 419 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Thursday morning.

One additional death has been added to the provincial tally over the past 24 hours and three have been added from earlier in May.

Since Thursday morning, 104,204 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 5,306,336 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by nine for a total of 385 across the province. Intensive care numbers have also decreased by five since Thursday for a total of 91.

There have now been 369,318 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,118 deaths, 3,544,630 negative cases, and 353,442 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault detailed the province’s two-month reopening plan.

The plan includes reopening restaurant terraces, venues, and lifting the nightly curfew by today. Bars will be allowed to reopen (outdoors), and sports to continue as of early June.

Legault said that by the end of August, people who are fully vaccinated will be able to go maskless inside public places.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,411, along with 1,371,073 total cases.