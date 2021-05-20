Quebec reports under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 19th straight day

Quebec public health is reporting less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 19th consecutive day.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 662 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Wednesday morning.

Quebec hasn’t announced more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases since May 1, when 1,006 were added to the total.

Public health has added eight additional COVID-19-related deaths to the provincial total, one of which was attributable to the past 24 hours and seven from earlier in May.

Since Wednesday, 93,314 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 4,636,679 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by six for a total of 460 across the province. Intensive care numbers have also decreased by six for a total of 107.

There have now been 365,642 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,066 deaths, 3,501,273 negative cases, and 347,942 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault detailed the province’s two-month reopening plan.

The plan includes reopening restaurant terraces, venues, lifting the nightly curfew by May 28, allowing bars to reopen (outdoors), and sports to continue as of early June.

Legault said that by the end of August, people who are fully vaccinated will be able to go maskless inside public places.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,066, along with 1,342,388 total cases.