All Quebec citizens aged 30 and up can register for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment as of today.

According to the Clic Santé website, Quebecers between the ages of 30 and 34 can book an appointment as of Monday morning to receive their first coronavirus vaccine dose, a day earlier than the government initially announced.

By Friday, May 14, the province’s youngest vaccine-eligible age group — those aged 18 to 24 — will be able to book vaccination appointments.

Through April, the provincial government prioritized vaccinating priority groups of Quebecers. Health Minister Christian Dubé the government will “without a doubt” meet its objective of having every adult who wants it be fully vaccinated by June 24.

Dubé says 10 approved businesses and pharmacies have been able to ramp up vaccine administration by giving shots to employees, their families, and the population of the region.

Dubé says that despite an optimistic vaccine rollout across the province, it’s “still too soon” to talk about loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

On Sunday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux announced the province’s seventh consecutive day of less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.