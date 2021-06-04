Quebec has reported under 300 new COVID-19 cases every day this week

Quebec public health has reported under 300 new COVID-19 cases every day this week.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 279 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Thursday morning. It’s the province’s fifth straight day of reporting less than 300 new daily cases.

Four virus-related deaths have been added to the provincial tally, one of which took place over the past 24 hours. Three other deaths were attributed to earlier in May and June.

Since Thursday morning, 98,232 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 5,916,113 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 10 for a total of 307 across the province. Intensive care numbers have decreased by one since Thursday, for a total of 67.

There have now been 371,361 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,148 deaths, 3,589,480 negative cases, and 356,998 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said no areas of the province should be in Red Zones by Monday, June 7, if everything remains stable.

Orange Zone areas allow restaurants to reopen for indoor dining, gyms, theatres, and venues to reopen, and secondary 3, 4, and 5 students can return to in-person learning.

Legault said that by the end of August, fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public places.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,644, along with 1,387,445 total cases.