A bet is a bet: Ontario Premier Doug Ford wishes Habs luck in Canadiens jersey
The Toronto Maple Leafs weren’t the only figures in Ontario admitting defeat at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens this week. Premier Doug Ford sported a brand news Habs jersey on Twitter, making good on his bet with Quebec Premier François Legault.
Ford paid his debt by wearing a signed Guy Lafleur jersey, which was gifted to him by Legault.
The Ontario premier said it was “killing me” to put on the jersey, before congratulating the Leafs on a great season.
“All I want to see now, Habs win the Stanley Cup,” said Ford, “or one Canadian team win it.”
Carey Price, the Habs’ best player throughout the first series, even got a shoutout from Ford, “thank God you got that Price, one of the best goalies in the world.”
Un homme de parole. Merci Doug! https://t.co/ZoQFStnq9x
— François Legault (@francoislegault) June 1, 2021
Game 1 between the Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets kicks off tonight from Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg at 7:30 pm ET.
The winner of the upcoming series will get to say they were the kings of the all-Canadian division in what will likely be its only season.