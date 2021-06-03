Quebec reports fourth straight day of less than 300 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec public health is reporting less than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 267 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Wednesday morning. It’s the province’s seventh straight day of a decrease in both hospitalizations and patients in intensive care units.

One virus-related death has been added to the provincial tally over the past 24 hours, along with three from earlier in May, one from June, and one from an “unknown date.”

Since Wednesday morning, 88,625 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 5,808,464 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 23 for a total of 317 across the province. Intensive care numbers have decreased by nine since Wednesday, for a total of 68.

There have now been 371,082 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,144 deaths, 3,583,834 negative cases, and 356,582 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said no areas of the province should be in Red Zones by Monday, June 7, if everything remains stable.

Orange Zone areas allow restaurants to reopen for indoor dining, gyms, theatres, and venues to reopen, and secondary 3, 4, and 5 students can return to in-person learning.

Legault said that by the end of August, fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public places.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,612, along with 1,385,278 total cases.