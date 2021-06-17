Quebec reports under 200 new COVID-19 cases for 12th consecutive day

Quebec is reporting under 200 new COVID-19 cases for the 12th consecutive day.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 161 new coronavirus cases have been added to the provincial tally over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 373,531.

Quebec public health has also added one additional death to the total, attributable to “before June 10.”

Since Wednesday morning, 93,839 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 7,055,053 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 14 for a total of 178 province-wide. Intensive care numbers decreased by four since Wednesday, for a total of 41.

There have now been 11,178 deaths reported deaths in the province since the pandemic began, 3,656,590 negative cases, and 360,779 COVID-19 recoveries.

On Monday of this week, Quebec eased additional restrictions across the province, specifically on indoor gatherings and bars allowing patrons indoors.

Quebec Premier François Legault said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,001, along with 1,405,146

total cases.