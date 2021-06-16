No COVID-19 deaths reported in Quebec over the past 24 hours

Zero new COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Quebec over the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, one additional coronavirus-related death has been added to the provincial tally, which occurred before June 9.

Quebec public health has also added 153 new cases to the provincial total. This is the province’s 11th consecutive day of reporting less than 200 new cases.

Since Tuesday morning, an even 87,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 6,955,473 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 17 for a total of 192 province-wide. Intensive care numbers decreased by five since Tuesday, for a total of 45.

There have now been 373,370 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,177 deaths, 3,650,214 negative cases, and 360,587 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, Quebec eased additional restrictions across the province, specifically on indoor gatherings and bars allowing patrons indoors.

Quebec Premier François Legault said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,972, along with 1,404,093

total cases.