Quebec has reported under 200 new COVID-19 cases every day this week

Quebec public health has reported less than 200 new COVID-19 cases every day this week.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 180 new cases have been added to the provincial tally. This is the province’s sixth consecutive day of sub-200 case increases.

Public health has also reported zero COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours for back-to-back days.

One virus-related death, attributed to earlier in June, was added to the province’s total since Thursday.

Since Thursday morning, 115,333 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 6,500,850 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by seven for a total of 244 across the province. Intensive care numbers decreased by five since Thursday, for a total of 59.

There have now been 372,656 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,167 deaths, 3,616,863 negative cases, and 359,421 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

On Friday, Quebec eased additional restrictions across the province. Bars are allowed to host customers on terraces today, and sports teams can play with “brief contact” with a maximum of 25 players outdoors.

Quebec Premier François Legault said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,873, along with 1,398,274 total cases.