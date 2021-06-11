Here is what's reopening in Quebec today amid eased restrictions

For the second time this week, Quebec is easing COVID-19 restrictions across the province.

On Monday, all areas across Quebec were downgraded to Orange and Yellow Zones, which permitted various sectors across the province to reopen.

As of Friday, measures are being loosened for bars across the province, who can host customers for the first time since September 28.

Quebec Premier François Legault says that as of Monday, June 14, “most of the province” — including Montreal and Laval — will be downgraded to Yellow Zone, which would permit people from two different addresses to gather indoors and for bars to allow customers indoors.

Until then, here is what’s reopening across Quebec as of Friday, as per the government:

Bars, breweries, taverns, casinos

Outdoor terraces at bars can reopen, allowing a maximum of two adults per table from different addresses (occupants of a single private dwelling may be seated together at the same table.)

Bars can host live shows and music (establishments cannot put on live shows and serve meals at the same time — both activities can take place (meals and shows), but at different times.)

Sports and fitness

Outdoor sports and recreation activities can resume, with a maximum of 25 people and “brief contact.”

Authorized games, matches and leagues are permitted. Competitions and tournaments remain prohibited. No spectators are allowed

As of June 25, festivals and other events presenting outdoor performances during which spectators are standing or sitting without assigned seats can be held across the province.

Quebec Premier says that as of August, the government plans to cease indoor mask-wearing indoor public places, for people who have received both COVID-19 vaccines.