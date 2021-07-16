Quebec reports over 80 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU numbers increase

Quebec public health reports over 80 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours as hospitalizations and ICU numbers increase.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 83 new cases to the provincial total and three coronavirus-related deaths, all attributable to the beginning of July.

Hospitalizations have increased by three since Thursday and now total 84 across the province. Patients in intensive care have increased by two, totalling 25 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 101,415 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 9,853,761 since December 2020.

There have now been 11,235 deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began, 376,192 confirmed cases, 3,830,188 negative cases, and 364,328 COVID-19 recoveries.

All of Quebec has been downgraded to the Green Zone, meaning no areas of the province are currently in Yellow, Orange, or Red Zones, according to the government’s colour-coded COVID-19 restriction alert map.

As of July 12, physical distancing guidelines between people in Quebec have been reduced from the oft-mentioned two metres.

People from different households need to stay separated by only one metre, both indoors and outdoors.

Retail stores across the province no longer need to enforce a maximum customer capacity.

According to the Quebec government, during activities where people are seated (such as a show), customers must sit one seat apart, except when eating in the dining room or common area.

Audience capacity has also increased as of July 12. Venues with bleachers can now seat 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Quebec public health says the new measures are made possible due to the “favourable epidemiological situation” across the province and the success of the vaccination rollout. Santé Quebec says that people must continue to wear face masks in public indoor places. Earlier in the spring, Premier François Legault estimated the indoor mask mandate would expire in August, assuming cases continue to drop and vaccination ramps up.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,472, along with 1,422,246 total cases.