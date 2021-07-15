Quebec reports less than 70 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths for sixth consecutive day

Quebec public health reports under 70 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and zero virus-related deaths in the past six days.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 65 new cases to the provincial total and one coronavirus-related death, attributable to the beginning of July.

Hospitalizations have increased by two since Wednesday and now total 81 across the province. Patients in intensive care have decreased by two, totalling 23 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 103,535 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 9,752,346 since December 2020.

There have now been 11,232 deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began, 376,109 confirmed cases, 3,820,423 negative cases, and 364,222 COVID-19 recoveries.

All of Quebec has been downgraded to the Green Zone, meaning no areas of the province are currently in Yellow, Orange, or Red Zones, according to the government’s colour-coded COVID-19 restriction alert map.

As of July 12, physical distancing guidelines between people in Quebec have been reduced from the oft-mentioned two metres.

People from different households need to stay separated by only one metre, both indoors and outdoors.

Retail stores across the province no longer need to enforce a maximum customer capacity.

According to the Quebec government, during activities where people are seated (such as a show), customers must sit one seat apart, except when eating in the dining room or common area.

Audience capacity has also increased as of July 12. Venues with bleachers can now seat 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Quebec public health says the new measures are made possible due to the “favourable epidemiological situation” across the province and the success of the vaccination rollout. Santé Quebec says that people must continue to wear face masks in public indoor places. Earlier in the spring, Premier François Legault estimated the indoor mask mandate would expire in August, assuming cases continue to drop and vaccination ramps up.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,458, along with 1,421,831 total cases.