Quebec reports over 40 new COVID-19 deaths for third consecutive day

For the third consecutive day, Quebec is reporting more than 40 new deaths attributed to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux reported 45 new virus-related deaths over the past day, after registering 52 and 62 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Public Health has also added 8,793 new COVID-19 cases over the past day. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the province has now reached 775,720, and the death toll is 12,125.

There are 2,994 people hospitalized in the province, an increase of 117 compared to Wednesday.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has increased by nine over the past 24 hours, totalling 272 across the province.

Over the past day, 116,101 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the region. Since December 2020, 16,080,391 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Quebec government announced a new initiative to charge unvaccinated people in the province a “health contribution.”

Legault says the exact amount has not been decided, and he won’t charge adults who have a valid medical exemption.

When asked whether this type of fee is legal and how much fines could be, Legault neglected to respond to the legality of the new initiative, only covering how much the fines could be.

As of January 13, Quebecers 25 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.

Public Health promises not to impose passport modifications before everyone has the chance to receive a third vaccine dose.

Reports surfaced on Thursday morning signifying that Quebec’s curfew could be lifted next week, following a decrease in Omicron variant cases.