Quebec's nightly curfew is expected to be lifted next week: report

Jan 13 2022, 2:35 pm
Pascal Huot/Shutterstock

According to a Wednesday report from francophone news network TVA, Quebec’s province-wide 10 pm curfew will supposedly be lifted on Monday, January 17.

The measure, which was implemented on December 31, 2021, could very likely be terminated if cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant continue to trend downwards. Wednesday’s daily case count was 8,351. Along with 135 new hospitalizations, 52 additional deaths were also reported

Incidentally, on Wednesday evening Quebec Premier Francois Legault shared an optimistic tweet, announcing that both primary and secondary schools were expected to open on Monday, as planned.

This is the province’s second curfew over the past 12 months. The first, which was supposed to last three weeks, endured for over five months and ran from January 9 to May 28, 2021.

