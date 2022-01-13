Quebec's nightly curfew is expected to be lifted next week: report

According to a Wednesday report from francophone news network TVA, Quebec’s province-wide 10 pm curfew will supposedly be lifted on Monday, January 17.

The measure, which was implemented on December 31, 2021, could very likely be terminated if cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant continue to trend downwards. Wednesday’s daily case count was 8,351. Along with 135 new hospitalizations, 52 additional deaths were also reported

Incidentally, on Wednesday evening Quebec Premier Francois Legault shared an optimistic tweet, announcing that both primary and secondary schools were expected to open on Monday, as planned.

Bonne nouvelle! La direction de la santé publique est favorable à l’ouverture des écoles primaires et secondaires dès lundi prochain, comme prévu. Les cégeps et les universités vont aussi pouvoir retourner en personne. Pour me lire 👉 https://t.co/pxmxDDLQzB — François Legault (@francoislegault) January 13, 2022

This is the province’s second curfew over the past 12 months. The first, which was supposed to last three weeks, endured for over five months and ran from January 9 to May 28, 2021.