Quebec reports highest daily COVID-19 case increase in nearly a year

Quebec health officials have added the province’s highest daily COVID-19 increase in almost one year.

Over the past 24 hours, Quebec has reported 1,807 new COVID-19 cases, the province’s highest increase in 327 days when 2,225 cases were added on January 16.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added one additional death which now totals 11,597 across the province since the start of the pandemic. In total, Quebec has had 460,233 total coronavirus cases since March 2020.

Hospitalizations have increased by 13 since Wednesday and equal 255 across the province. Intensive care numbers have increased by one over the past 24 hours and now total 60 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 33,799 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Since December 2020, 13,863,084 total vaccines have been administered.

On Tuesday, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that as of December 23, the maximum number of people per household will increase across the province in time for the holidays.

Earlier this week, Quebec-made vaccine Medicago reported an efficacy rate of 71% against the COVID-19 variant and 75.4% effective against the Delta variant.

Last week, the first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in Quebec. Quebec health ministry says that as of Tuesday, only five Omicron COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the province.

Health Canada recently announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,852. There have been 1,818,742 total cases.

More information regarding the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Quebec can be found on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.