The number of people allowed to gather inside private Quebec homes will increase just in time for the holidays.

On Tuesday afternoon, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that a maximum of 20 vaccinated people can gather in private residences as of December 23.

Dubé urged Quebecers to continue following public health guidelines during parties such as wearing face masks and practicing physical distancing.

During the same announcement, Dubé also announced that public health has given the okay for a select group of people to get their booster shot, six months after their second dose.

Quebecers with chronic illnesses, health problems, those who are isolated in remote communities, healthcare workers, and pregnant women will be the first groups eligible for a third dose.

The health minister said that would account for “roughly one million additional people” in Quebec who will become eligible for their booster shot.

Quebecers aged 60 and over will be allowed to get their third dose as of January 1.

He says “for the moment, it’s not necessary” for people under 60 years old in Quebec to consider a booster shot.