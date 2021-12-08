Quebec reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 8th consecutive day

Quebec health officials have added more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the eighth consecutive day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 1,367 new COVID-19 cases to the provincial tally, which now totals 458,426 since the start of the pandemic.

Two new virus-related deaths have been added to Quebec’s numbers, now totalling 11,596.

Hospitalizations have increased by seven since Tuesday and equal 242 across the province. Intensive care numbers have increased by one over the past 24 hours and now total 59 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 28,496 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Since December 2020, 13,828,450 total vaccines have been administered.

On Tuesday, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that as of December 23, the maximum number of people per household will increase across the province in time for the holidays.

Earlier this week, Quebec-made vaccine Medicago reported an efficacy rate of 71% against the COVID-19 variant and 75.4% effective against the Delta variant.

Last week, the first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in Quebec.

Health Canada recently announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,827. There have been 1,815,215 total cases.

More information regarding the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Quebec can be found on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.