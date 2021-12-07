Quebec reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 7th consecutive day

Quebec health officials have added more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the seventh consecutive day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 1,234 new coronavirus cases to the provincial tally, which now totals 457,059 since the start of the pandemic.

Five new virus-related deaths have been added to Quebec’s numbers, now totalling 11,594.

Hospitalizations have increased by nine since Monday and equal 235 across the province. Intensive care numbers have decreased by four over the past 24 hours and now total 58 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 20,776 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Since December 2020, 13,798,356 total vaccines have been administered.

Earlier on Tuesday, Quebec-made vaccine Medicago reported an efficacy rate of 71% against the COVID-19 variant and 75.4% effective against the Delta variant.

Last week, the first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in Quebec.

Health Canada recently announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,328. There have been 1,812,244 total cases.

More information regarding the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Quebec can be found on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.