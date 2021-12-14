Quebec reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases over past day

Quebec health officials have added more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

Since Monday morning, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has reported 1,747 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional virus-related deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 469,356 total cases and 11,618 deaths.

Hospitalizations have increased by 25 since Monday and equal 293 across the province. Intensive care numbers have increased by two over the past 24 hours and now total 75 throughout Quebec.

For comparison, at this time last year, Quebec reported 1,620 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths. Hospitalizations were at 890 on December 14, 2020, 122 of whom were in intensive care.

Over the past day, 34,001 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Since December 2020, 14,272,937 total vaccines have been administered.

Last week, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that as of December 23, the maximum number of people per household would increase across the province in time for the holidays.

Earlier this month, Quebec-made vaccine Medicago reported an efficacy rate of 71% against the COVID-19 variant and 75.4% effective against the Delta variant.

Health Canada recently announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,941. There have been 1,840,919 total cases.

More information regarding the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Quebec can be found on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.