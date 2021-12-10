Quebec health officials have added more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since January.

Over the past 24 hours, Quebec has reported 2,013 new COVID-19 cases, the province’s first time reaching the grim 2,000 mark since January 9, 335 days ago.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added six additional deaths which now totals 11,603 across the province since the start of the pandemic. In total, Quebec has had 462,246 total coronavirus cases since March 2020.

Hospitalizations have increased by one since Thursday and equal 256 across the province. Intensive care numbers have increased by two over the past 24 hours and now total 62 throughout Quebec.

For comparison, on January 9 when 2,588 new cases were announced, hospitalization across Quebec were 1,380, 20

Over the past day, 33,799 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Since December 2020, 13,863,084 total vaccines have been administered.

On Tuesday, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that as of December 23, the maximum number of people per household will increase across the province in time for the holidays.

Earlier this week, Quebec-made vaccine Medicago reported an efficacy rate of 71% against the COVID-19 variant and 75.4% effective against the Delta variant.

Last week, the first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in Quebec. Quebec health ministry says that as of Tuesday, only five Omicron COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the province.

Health Canada recently announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,852. There have been 1,818,742 total cases.

More information regarding the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Quebec can be found on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.