Quebec reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Quebec has added more than 200 new COVID-19 cases to the provincial total for the second consecutive day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 218 new coronavirus cases to the tally over the past 24 hours and removed 72 previously confirmed cases due to a “technological issue.”

Public health has added one virus-related death to the total since Thursday morning.

Hospitalizations have decreased by three for a total of 57 across the province, and patients in intensive care have decreased by one, totalling 15 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 53,276 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 11,356,853 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,241 deaths, 378,680 confirmed cases, 3,928,031 negative cases, and 365,881 COVID-19 recoveries.

On Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault said he would “go ahead with a vaccine passport in Quebec,” amid an uptick in provincial cases.

Legault says the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services, and “certain privileges” will be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He said more details would be announced “in the coming days.”

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,637, along with 1,436,182 total cases.