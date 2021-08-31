Quebec public health has added over 400 new COVID-19 cases to the provincial total along with one additional virus-related death over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 425 new cases since Monday morning, bringing the total number of people infected in Quebec to 389,224.

Hospitalizations have increased by six over the past 24 hours now total 131. Patients in intensive care have decreased by one throughout Quebec to 36 since Monday.

Over the past 24 hours, 23,594 vaccines were administered for a total of 12,340,055 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,286 deaths, 4,053,480 negative cases, and 373,538 COVID-19 recoveries.

Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport app, VaxiCode, can now be downloaded on iOS devices and Google Play.

As of September 1, the vaccine passport will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,918, along with 1,496,256 total cases.