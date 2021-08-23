Quebec reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Quebec is reporting more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases since its last update on Friday morning.

Since June, the government no longer reports new coronavirus data on weekends or holidays.

Public health has added 1,402 new cases since its last update, 376 of which occurred in the past 24 hours. Saturday was the weekend’s highest increase, with 563 new cases.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added one virus-related death over the past three days.

Hospitalizations have increased by 12 across the province since Friday and now total 99. Patients in intensive care have increased by three and now total 31 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 27,097 vaccines were administered for a total of 12,098,681 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,280 deaths, 385,120 confirmed cases, 4,017,708 negative cases, and 370,115 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of September 1, a COVID-19 vaccine passport will be implemented in Quebec. Once initiated, it will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,789, along with 1,465,866 total cases.