Quebec reports over 175 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Quebec has added more than 175 new COVID-19 cases to the provincial total for the second consecutive day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 184 new coronavirus cases to the tally over the past 24 hours, one day removed from adding 175 new cases.

Public health says zero virus-related deaths have been added to the provincial total.

Hospitalizations have remained stable at 58 across the province since Tuesday, and patients in intensive care have decreased by one, totalling 17 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 49,337 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 11,256,183 since December 2020.

There have been 11,240 deaths in Quebec since the pandemic, 378,157 confirmed cases, 3,914,750 negative cases, and 365,654 COVID-19 recoveries.

All of Quebec has been downgraded to the Green Zone, meaning no areas of the province are currently in Yellow, Orange, or Red Zones, according to the government’s colour-coded COVID-19 restriction alert map.

Physical distancing guidelines between people in Quebec have been reduced from the oft-mentioned two metres.

People from different households need to stay separated by only one metre, both indoors and outdoors.

Retail stores across the province no longer need to enforce a maximum customer capacity.

According to the Quebec government, during activities where people are seated (such as a show), customers must sit one seat apart, except when eating in the dining room or common area.

As of August 1, bars and restaurants in Quebec can serve alcohol until 1 am, an hour later than the previous set of COVID-19 protocols. Santé Quebec says that people must continue to wear face masks in public indoor places. Earlier in the spring, Premier François Legault estimated the indoor mask mandate would expire in August, assuming cases continue to drop and vaccination ramps up.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,607, along with 1,433,775 total cases.