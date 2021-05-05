Quebec public health is reporting the third consecutive days of less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 915 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Tuesday morning, after reporting less than 800 in the two days prior.

Public health has added five additional COVID-19-related deaths to the provincial total, one of which was attributable to the past 24 hours and four from earlier in May and April.

Since Tuesday, 57,033 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 3,365,575 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by six for a total of 588 across the province. Intensive care numbers have also increased by three for a total of 152.

There are now 354,390 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 10,964 deaths, 3,375,619 negative cases, and 34,531 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

During a press conference last week, Health Minister Chrisitan Dubé announced all adults in Quebec would be able to book a vaccination appointment by May 14.

Dubé said Quebec is due to get large shipments of vaccines over the next few weeks, allowing for all adults in the province to get vaccinated eventually. He says the government will “without a doubt” meet its June 24 objective.

On Tuesday, the government announced the province’s first drive-thru vaccination centre would be set up in mid-May at the Trudeau International Airport.

Quebec Premier François Legault teased that opening restaurants in orange zones across Quebec could happen this month.

Legault said Quebec is starting May “in good shape” and stressed that the key to a good summer is to get vaccinated. He said if numbers continue to improve, reducing Montreal to the orange zone is possible by the end of May.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 24,396, along with 1,249,950 total cases.