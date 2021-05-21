No COVID-19 deaths reported in Quebec over the past 24 hours

Quebec public health is reporting no COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Nine additional deaths have been added to the provincial tally, all of which were attributable to dates earlier in May.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 752 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Thursday morning.

Since Thursday, 110,513 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 4,747,192 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 23 for a total of 437 across the province. Intensive care numbers have also decreased by one for a total of 106.

There have now been 366,394 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,075 deaths, 3,513,211 negative cases, and 348,694 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault detailed the province’s two-month reopening plan.

The plan includes reopening restaurant terraces, venues, lifting the nightly curfew by May 28, allowing bars to reopen (outdoors), and sports to continue as of early June.

Legault said that by the end of August, people who are fully vaccinated will be able to go maskless inside public places.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,111, along with 1,347,445 total cases.