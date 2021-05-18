Quebec public health is reporting less than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

It’s the province’s lowest case increase since September 22, when 471 new cases were added.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 549 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Monday morning.

Public health has added nine additional COVID-19-related deaths to the provincial total, four of which were attributable to the past 24 hours and five from earlier in May.

Since Monday, 72,548 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 4,469,055 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 17 for a total of 484 across the province. Intensive care numbers have decreased by two for a total of 118.

There are now 364,396 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,050 deaths, 3,489,627 negative cases, and 346,639 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Quebec Premier François Legault is scheduled to unveil the province’s reopening plan on Tuesday afternoon.

Two weeks ago, Legault said that opening restaurants in Orange Zones across Quebec could happen in May.

At the time, Legault said Quebec began May “in good shape” and stressed that the key to a good summer is to get vaccinated. “If friends are hesitating to get vaccinated, please convince them,” he said. “Vaccines are essential if we want to have a nice summer.”

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé, and the province’s National Director of Public Health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, is expected to announce the end of Quebec’s nightly curfew as well.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 24,983, along with 1,334,104 total cases.