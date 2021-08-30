Quebec reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Quebec is reporting more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases since last week.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux hasn’t been posting daily increases on weekends or holidays since the start of the summer.

Since Friday, there have been 1,569 new cases across the province, 386 of which were added over the past 24 hours.

Zero additional deaths have been added to the provincial total since Friday morning’s update.

Hospitalizations have decreased by one across the province over the weekend and now total 125. Patients in intensive care have increased throughout Quebec to 37 since Friday.

Within the last 24 hours, 20,138 vaccines were administered for a total of 12,316,461 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,285 deaths, 388,799 confirmed cases, 4,053,480 negative cases, and 373,109 COVID-19 recoveries.

Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport app, VaxiCode, can now be downloaded on iOS devices. The app will be available on Google Play “in the coming days,” according to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

Once initiated, the vaccine passport will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,901, along with 1,493,105 total cases.