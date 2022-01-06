All Quebec adults will be able to register for their COVID-19 booster shots by the end of the month.

Santé Quebec has updated its registration schedule since Thursday morning’s press conference. As of now, the last age group that will be eligible to book third dose appointments in Quebec is the 18+ crowd, on January 17.

The Quebec website says a booster dose of an RNA COVID-19 vaccine is “recommended to enable the immune system to re-establish a sufficient level of antibodies to compensate for the drop that may occur after a few months.”

Quebec urges citizens to wait at least three months after their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Initially, public health advised spreading out shots six months apart, but has since backtracked.

Quebec cites that “new data” shows a COVID-19 booster shot provides “better protection” against the virus and “also increases protection” against new variants, including the Omicron variant.

On Thursday, Quebecers aged 50 and up could register for vaccine booster appointments. The rest of the province lines up as such:

January 7: 45 and older

January 10: 40 and older

January 12: 35 and older

January 14: 25 and older

January 17: 18 and older

In a Thursday afternoon social media post, Quebec Premier François Legault cited that health experts are saying COVID-19 hospitalizations will “continue to increase in the coming weeks” and that “the situation is critical.”

Legault estimates that Quebec is short 20,000 healthcare workers and urges citizens to limit contact and continue following instructions.

“You should also get the third dose of the vaccine as soon as possible,” he captioned in French. “Today, we announced the advancement of appointments to receive your third COVID-19 dose.”

On Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that Quebec will include a third dose to be considered fully vaccinated through the digital passport “in the coming weeks.”

Quebec also announced it will enforce the COVID-19 vaccine passport at SQDCs and SAQs across the province as of January 18.