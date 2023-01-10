Five spots in Quebec among top growth cities in all of Canada

If you’re looking for domestic development, five spots in Quebec are among the top cities experiencing growth, according to the latest U-Haul Growth Index.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain (or loss) of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a province or city, versus departing from that province or city, in a calendar year.

Migration trends data is compiled from well over two million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across Canada and the US.

Five Quebec cities were ranked among the company’s top 25:

Trois Rivieres (2nd overall), Quebec City (4th), Montreal (9th), Sherbrooke (18th), and Saint-Hubert (20th).

“During the pandemic, people got into the habit of working remotely. Because of that, they were able to find cheaper housing outside of the major metropolitan areas,” said Devin Mitchell, U-Haul Company of Atlantic Canada president.

“I would bet most U-Haul relocations have one thing in common: cost. People are trying to find the most affordable places with the lowest cost of living while still being able to access the great outdoor amenities for which Canada is known.”

Specifically, 50.2% of U-Haul traffic arrived in a Quebec city in 2022, trailing only New Brunswick as the top growth province in all of Canada (51.1%).

Only Ontario had more growth cities (11) than Quebec’s five.