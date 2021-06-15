When it comes to owning property, the old adage “location, location, location” can’t be topped.

If you’re in the market for a luxurious new home or you simply like virtually window shopping for houses on the market, we’re highlighting the most expensive homes for sale all across the island.

According to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), the average Montreal home price (as of May 2021) is $434,000, meaning these spots are well above average.

With that said, let’s see how the most expensive homes for sale in different boroughs in the city, according to Sotheby’s International Realty and Engel & Völkers

Click through each home’s link to see more photos, details, and realtor contact information.

Built in 1913, this majestic 67-room Italian Renaissance Revival offers “unparalleled luxury and artisanship throughout its grand living spaces and lush gardens,” says the realtor listing.

This palace has an astounding price tag, but Queen Elizabeth II has stayed here for a soirée, so… it’s your call.

If you’re going to go big, go really big.

This nine-bedroom home located on one of the most prestigious streets in Westmount is newly renovated, and the restored mansion is nothing short of breathtaking.

This Versace-Esque manor in Ville St-Laurent shows off the ultra high-end lifestyle with absolutely opulent finishes, built in 2005.