When it comes to owning property, the old adage “location, location, location” can’t be topped.
If you’re in the market for a luxurious new home or you simply like virtually window shopping for houses on the market, we’re highlighting the most expensive homes for sale all across the island.
According to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), the average Montreal home price (as of May 2021) is $434,000, meaning these spots are well above average.
With that said, let’s see how the most expensive homes for sale in different boroughs in the city, according to Sotheby’s International Realty and Engel & Völkers
Click through each home’s link to see more photos, details, and realtor contact information.
Built in 1913, this majestic 67-room Italian Renaissance Revival offers “unparalleled luxury and artisanship throughout its grand living spaces and lush gardens,” says the realtor listing.
This palace has an astounding price tag, but Queen Elizabeth II has stayed here for a soirée, so… it’s your call.
If you’re going to go big, go really big.
This nine-bedroom home located on one of the most prestigious streets in Westmount is newly renovated, and the restored mansion is nothing short of breathtaking.
This Versace-Esque manor in Ville St-Laurent shows off the ultra high-end lifestyle with absolutely opulent finishes, built in 2005.
This five-storey condo in Old Montreal overlooks the city, the river, and features private wine cellars, a saltwater pool, billiard room, 24-hour security and, an exceptional location near the Yacht Club because you know, why wouldn’t you have a yacht too?
Engel & Völkers Montréal
This exceptional corner residence next to a charming park in the heart of Le Plateau was completely renovated with a stone facade in 2016, has two terraces, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two storeys, and is close to Mont-Royal metro, shops, cafes, and restaurants.
Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
This massive detached duplex is on the market in Outremont for the first time in over 30 years, says the listing. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and more than 3,500 sq ft of space.
This four-bedroom home on Nun’s Island is located on the prestigious Les Sommets sur le Fleuve and has floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the condo so you can be on the constant lookout for the rapids.
