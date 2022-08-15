8 Quebec eateries nominated for Canada's Best New Restaurants list

Air Canada just revealed its longlist of nominees for the best new restaurants in the country for 2022, and several Quebec establishments landed on it — eight to be exact.

Each year, Air Canada taps a team of experts who check out food venues across the country for this initiative. Any spots that fully opened between late Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, are up for consideration.

Ahead of the Top 10 ranking, Air Canada shared a list of 30 restaurants that potentially will be making the coveted list.

Among the eight Quebec nominees are five Montreal restaurants: Gia Vin & Grill, J’ai Feng, Mastard, Mokili, and Pichai

The other three nominees from the province are Alentours, and Le Clan — both of which are in Quebec City — and Parcelles in Austin.

The airline’s highly anticipated annual Top 10 list will be announced on November 1, 2022.