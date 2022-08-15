Pocha: Three day Korean food festival hits Montreal this week

A three-day food fest featuring Korean BBQ, kogos, and K-pop is setting up shop in the streets of Griffintown this weekend, and everyone is invited.
From Friday to Saturday, visitors will be treated to both a street food market and cultural fest. While authentic Korean chefs cook up a storm of fried chicken, Sanchae bibimbap, and Korean tacos on the corner of Peel and Ottawa street, dance troops will perform to catchy tunes and get the party going.
Food and drink from local notable establishments such as Boba Boba, Wagdog, K-Bros, and more will also be available for purchase. You may even encounter your fair Pomeranians, Poodles, and Bichons, as all three breeds are expected to participate in Pocha’s first #pompoochon meetup.
The best part? You can enjoy the food and festivities for a small entry fee of just $3.
For more information, you can visit the festival’s official Facebook page.
When: August 19 to 21
Time: Friday, 5 to 11 pm; Saturday, noon to 11 pm; Sunday, noon to 8 pm
Where: Les Quartiers du Canal – Griffintown
Price: $3 entry