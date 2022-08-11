The legendary all-white-everything pop-up dinner party is finally returning to Montreal this summer after a three-year hiatus.

One thing we know for sure: Dîner en Blanc is taking place on August 18. But, as per tradition, the downtown location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine).

The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white — an effect that is both visually striking and theatrical.

The last time this large-scale picnic — which is modelled after the original Le Dîner en Blanc in Paris — took place in Montreal was in 2019. That year’s event was held at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The event was created 34 years ago in Paris by François Pasquier and a handful of his friends. The iconic dinner still carries on a set of traditions and rules that must be followed: you have to wear white and you must bring a table, chairs, and a tablecloth (all white of course).

To keep your curiosity growing, attendees will meet at a predetermined location where they will be greeted by a volunteer and escorted by bus or metro. The astonishing secret venue will then be revealed to the guests.

“Dressed in white from head to toe, a few thousand guests will rock Montreal with the tinkling of celebrating glasses, laughing with friends, and great music,” event organizers tell Daily Hive. “This is your chance to stand out!”

Guests are free to bring their own food or order their feast online. Chefs Joey Awad of SHAY Restaurant and Christopher Ranco of de Blandino and Pancho will be dishing out their five- and six-course menus to all guests.

The tables will be set up at the secretive location at 6:30 pm and the dinner service in white starts at 7 pm. There will be a post-dinner celebration of dancing and music from 9 to 11 pm and an after-party beginning at 11 pm (for an additional fee).

Here’s how to participate

Dîner en Blanc hopefuls are asked to register and add their email address to the guest list. An invitation will then be sent by email to reserve seats at Le Dîner en Blanc.

Tickets are only sold in pairs and the cost of each ticket is $45 (metro access) or $58 (bus access), plus a $10 membership fee and applicable taxes. For your convenience, guests can also rent chairs and tables.

When: August 18, 2022

Time:7 pm

Where: TBA (secret downtown location)

Tickets: $43 per person; register online