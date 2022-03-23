What you need to know about Quebec's one-time $500 payout to citizens

On Tuesday, Premier François Legault and Finance Minister Eric Girard unveiled the Quebec government’s budget outline for 2022, the CAQ’s fourth and final before this fall’s provincial election.

As the cost of rent, groceries, and gas continue to increase across Quebec, the CAQ government will hand out a one-time payment of $500 to every adult who paid taxes in 2021 across the province — roughly 6.4 million citizens.

The lump-sum payment will automatically be sent out to every Quebecer who makes $100,000 or less.

Essentially, if you’re within the bracket of less than $100,000 and you filed your 2021 taxes, you’ll receive $500 big ones. The initiative is per person, not household. If a couple each makes under $100,000 a year, they will receive $1,000 between them.

“We promised to help Quebecers with inflation,” said Legault, “and this is what we’re doing. Once again, we are here for Quebecers and their wallets.”

As part of the budget, the Quebec government has also set aside $15 billion for improving healthcare, $1.5 billion for education, and $4 billion to “stimulate growth” in the provincial economy.

More details and finance info can be found on the Quebec website.