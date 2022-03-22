News

Mayor Plante plans to make Montreal "the greenest city in North America"

On Monday, Mayor Valerie Plante announced a plan to make Montreal the “greenest city in North America.” For the initiative, the City is partnering up with Soverdi, an organization aimed at increasing the amount of trees in urban spaces.

“We are investing nearly $3.5M to plant more than 17,000 trees in 2022, including several in East Montreal, in partnership with Soverdi,” said Plante in a tweet.

“This is a strong gesture to respect our Climate Plan. Together, we will make Montreal the greenest city in North America.”

According to Montreal’s climate plan, the city plans to be “carbon-neutral” by the year 2050 by reducing food waste, fossil fuels, and adopting more sustainable transportation.

