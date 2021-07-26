Quebec bars and restaurants can serve alcohol later starting next week

Quebec is loosening more COVID-19 restrictions next week, specifically within festival capacity and serving times at bars and restaurants across the province.

As of August 1 at 12:01 am, bars and restaurants in Quebec will be allowed to serve alcohol until 1 am, an hour later than the rules that are currently in place.

Bars will still be required to close at 2 am.

Santé Quebec made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Outdoor stadiums, venues, and festivals can increase audience capacity to 15,000 people as of August 1.

Currently, the maximum capacity for large outdoor gatherings is 5,000. Indoor venues will also increase their capacity to a maximum of 7,500, up from the current 3,500.